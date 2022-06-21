Enthusiastic participation for Yoga day observance

CM stresses Yoga’s role in preventing lifestyle diseases

Health Minister Veena George doing yoga with students during the State-level inauguration of International Yoga Day, in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: S. MAHINSHA

International Day of Yoga was celebrated with much fanfare and participation in the State capital on Tuesday.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, whose special message was read out at the State-level celebrations organised by the National AYUSH Mission at the Central Stadium here, stressed on the importance of healthy food habits and regular exercise to maintain good health. Yoga was known the world over as a form of exercise that instilled energy for the mind and the body at the same time. Yoga was also effective in preventing lifestyle diseases, he said.

Pointing out that this year’s Yoga day observance stood for ‘Yoga for Humanity’, Mr. Vijayan said the theme stressed on the relevance of instilling good health and fresh mind among all sections, including the disadvantaged ones.

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan led a yoga practice under the aegis of the Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan, Kerala Zone, at Raj Bhavan. Sports and Youth Affairs director Prem Krishnan attended the programme.

At temple

Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Parliamentary Affairs V. Muraleedharan inaugurated the International Day of Yoga celebrations at the Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple, one of the 75 iconic locations chosen by the Union government for the observance that coincides with the 75th year of independence.

He said yoga had been known for centuries, but it had become a way of life among large sections during the COVID-19 pandemic. Many had realised the importance of practising yoga daily to ward off diseases and maintain good health.

Lifestyle changes

Inaugurating the observance at the Central Stadium, Health Minister Veena George said the State would be able to considerably bring down the incidence of lifestyle diseases if the people managed to bring about changes in their lifestyles and food habits.

Various units of the Armed Forces in the State also celebrated the day with enthusiasm. The Governor participated in the yoga demonstration along with the cadets of 3 Kerala Battalion at Raj Bhavan. National Cadet Corps (NCC) organised live yoga sessions throughout the State under the aegis of the Kerala and Lakshadweep NCC Directorate.

The Indian Coast Guard Station at Vizhinjam, Inspectorate of Naval Armaments at Karakulam, Pangode Military Station and the Sainik School in Kazhakuttam also observed the day.

State Police Chief Anil Kant led the observance of the Kerala Police at the Chandrasekharan Nair stadium. Other senior officers also participated in the programme.