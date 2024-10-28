GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Enthronement of new Metropolitan Archbishop of Changanassery on October 31

October 28, 2024

The Hindu Bureau

The enthronement of Thomas Tharayil as the fifth Metropolitan Archbishop of the Archdiocese of Changanacherry and the farewell for the outgoing head of the archdiocese, Joseph Perumthottam, will be held at St Mary’s Metropolitan Church, Changanacherry on Thursday.

Syro Malabar church head Major Archbishop Raphael Thattil will officiate at the enthronement ceremony, which will begin at 9 a.m. Mar Joseph Perumthottam and Mar Joseph Kallarangat will be the co-celebrants.

Following a Holy Mass led by the new metropolitan archbishop Mar Thomas Tharayil, Thomas J. Netto , Metropolitan Archbishop of the Latin Archdiocese of Thiruvananthpuram will deliver the keynote address. Leopoldo Girelli, the Apostolic Nuncio to India, will speak soon after.

Former Vatican representative Archbishop George Kocherry and Cardinal-elect George Koovakkad will light the ceremonial lamp to mark the beginning of a public meeting. CBCI President Archbishop Andrews Thazhath will deliver the keynote address. Union Minister of State for Fisheries George Kurian will inaugurate the conference. Cardinal George Alencherry will deliver the benedictory address.

Baselius Marthoma Mathews III Metropolitan, head of the Orthodox church and Marthoma Church head Theodosius Metropolitan will also participate.

Herwig Gössl, The Archbishop of Bamberg Germany, Joshua Mar Ignatius Bishop of Mavelikkara Diocese, Opposition leader VD Satheesan , Water Resources minister Roshi Augustine, Cooperation Minister VN Vasavan etc will offer felicitations.

Published - October 28, 2024 08:44 pm IST

