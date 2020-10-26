Kerala

Entering into world of letters

A man initiating his little child into the world of letters at a Vidyarambham ceremony at Villooth Shiva Temple near Nilambur on Monday.  

With major temples in Wayanad district not conducting Vidyarambham rituals on Vijayadasami day on Monday owing to COVID-19 related restrictions, many people performed the rituals at their homes.

All major temples under the Malabar Devaswom Board in the district, including Sree Valliyoorkavu Bhagavathi Temple, Mananthavady; Sree Mahavishnu Temple, Thirunelly; and Sree Mahadeva Temple, Thrissilery, had already announced that the rituals would not be performed this year owing to the pandemic.

However, the rituals were performed in some private temples and homes adhering to COVID protocol.

