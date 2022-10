The police have arrested a thief, who used to enter Anganwadis, prepare porridge, and commit theft. The arrested has been identified as Bijesh, a resident of Mattanur.

Recently, he had entered an Anganwadi in the city and carried out a theft in a similar manner. The police said that he had committed such thefts in various Anganwadis in the district. He has been accused in several theft cases earlier, the police added.