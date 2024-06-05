‘Ente Vidyalayam Haritha Vidyalayam’ launched in Kollam

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Published - June 05, 2024 08:06 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Hindu Bureau

The District Child Welfare Committee (CWC) launched its ‘Ente Vidyalayam Haritha Vidyalayam’ (My School, Green School) project on the occasion of World Environment Day on Wednesday. Minister for Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development J. Chinchurani, who inaugurated the project at Sree Narayana Guru Cultural Complex, Asramam, said the project to make all schools green is exemplary.

CWC district secretary D. Shine Dev, chairman Sanil K. Vellimon, district Animal Husbandry officer D. Shine Kumar, Siddhartha Foundation officials, Bank of India head Rajeev Kumar, children, and parents attended.

