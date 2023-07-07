‘Ente Vidyalayam Ente Krishi’ launched in Kollam

July 07, 2023 08:41 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST - KOLLAM

Agrarian culture should be inculcated in all students without affecting academic activities, Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty has said.

He was inaugurating here on Friday the district-level ‘Ente Vidyalayam Ente Krishi’ project, jointly implemented by the District Child Welfare Committee (CWC) and Union Bank of India, to promote an interest in agriculture and environment among the students. “Incorporating lessons on the importance of agriculture in the new curriculum will be of great benefit. Through this students get an opportunity to learn about different farming practices and the science behind them. It will also benefit the growth and development of the State’s economy,” he said.

In the first phase of the project, 125 pots each will be given to 30 schools selected from the district along with a new fertilizer developed by the Kerala Agricultural University. They will be ready for harvest within 45 days. Each day the children of a different class will take care of the plants. The project is being implemented with the cooperation of public sector institutions in the district and various banks.

According to CWC officials, it is a model project designed to promote an interest in agriculture among students and in future the committee aims at starting large-scale farming at Perumpuzha.

