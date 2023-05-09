ADVERTISEMENT

‘Ente Keralam’ proclamation rally flagged off

May 09, 2023 10:36 pm | Updated 10:36 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

District Collector Geromic George on Tuesday flagged off a rally to herald the ‘Ente Keralam’ expo to be organised at Kanakakkunnu from May 20 to 27.

Flagging off the proclamation rally at Thirumala Junction, Mr. George said the government had been undertaking the holistic mode of development. Numerous people had benefited through the taluk-level adalats, ‘Theera Sadassu’ and ‘Vana Souhrida Sadassu’ in which the Ministers had been taking part in person. Several long-pending complaints had been resolved in various departments through the adalats, he added.

District Information Officer G. Binsilal and political and cultural personalities were present on the occasion.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The proclamation rally organised by the District Information Office will traverse the main centres in each of the 14 Assembly constituencies. A video clip and exhibition highlighting the development activities spearheaded by General Education Minister V. Sivankutty in the Nemom Assembly constituency were also presented on the occasion.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US