‘Ente Keralam’ proclamation rally flagged off

May 09, 2023 10:36 pm | Updated 10:36 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

District Collector Geromic George on Tuesday flagged off a rally to herald the ‘Ente Keralam’ expo to be organised at Kanakakkunnu from May 20 to 27.

Flagging off the proclamation rally at Thirumala Junction, Mr. George said the government had been undertaking the holistic mode of development. Numerous people had benefited through the taluk-level adalats, ‘Theera Sadassu’ and ‘Vana Souhrida Sadassu’ in which the Ministers had been taking part in person. Several long-pending complaints had been resolved in various departments through the adalats, he added.

District Information Officer G. Binsilal and political and cultural personalities were present on the occasion.

The proclamation rally organised by the District Information Office will traverse the main centres in each of the 14 Assembly constituencies. A video clip and exhibition highlighting the development activities spearheaded by General Education Minister V. Sivankutty in the Nemom Assembly constituency were also presented on the occasion.