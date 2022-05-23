Ente Keralam mega fair from May 27 to June 2

‘Ente Keralam’, the mega exhibition and sales fair organised to mark the first anniversary of the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government, will be held on the Kanakakkunnu Palace premises from May 27 to June 2.

General Education Minister V. Sivankutty will inaugurate the district-level celebrations on May 27 at 5 p.m. Transport Minister Antony Raju and Food and Civil Supplies Minister G.R. Anil will also participate. The inaugural function will be followed by a performance by the Oorali music band.

Besides featuring the government’s achievements in various sectors, the fair will also feature separate stalls for sales, service delivery, and food items. The fair will have 100 stalls that will introduce the services being offered by various departments and another 150 where the products of small-scale entrepreneurs in the district and various government agencies will be offered at reasonable rates.

Food stalls operated by various departments and agencies including Kudumbashree, Scheduled Tribes Development department, Prisons department, Milma, Fisheries department, Kerala Tourism Development Corporation, and Meat Products of India, are also bound to attract many visitors.

As many as 300 people can be accommodated at the food court at once.

The public will be able to visit the air-conditioned pavilions free-of-charge from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on all days of the week-long programme.