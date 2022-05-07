‘Ente Keralam’ expo from May 15

The exhibition is being organised to mark the first anniversary of the LDF govt.

The 'Ente Keralam' expo organised to mark the first anniversary of the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government will be held at the Kanakakunnu palace grounds from May 15 to May 22.

The expo will feature government department stalls, theme-based stalls, exhibition and sales, food courts, and cultural events. Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty will inaugurate the event at the Nishagandhi auditorium on May 15. Various government services will be available free of charge at the venue.

The public can submit applications for Aadhaar card or make revisions in the card, services related to ration cards and power supply, registration for the 'Soura' rooftop solar scheme of the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB), soil tests by the Agriculture Department's mobile units, and revisions in the COVID-19 vaccination certificate. Visitors can also get water, milk and edible oil tested at the mobile unit of the Food Safety Department.

Various products of government departments and agencies will be on exhibition and sale at the venue. A food court featuring stalls of Kudumbasree, Integrated Tribal Development Project (ITDP), Milma, Prisons Department, and Fisheries Department also will be arranged at the expo.

Cultural events will be held on all days from 7 p.m. onwards at the Nishagandhi auditorium.