‘Ente Keralam’ expo begins on Alappuzha beach

April 17, 2023 08:37 pm | Updated 08:37 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau

Fisheries Minister Saji Cherian visiting the stall of the Kerala Police at ‘Ente Keralam’ expo on Alappuzha beach on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The mega exhibition-cum-sale titled ‘Ente Keralam’ to mark the second anniversary of the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government began on Alappuzha beach on Monday.

It was inaugurated by Agriculture Minister P. Prasad.

Speaking at the function, Mr. Prasad said the government was giving due consideration to the younger generation in the State. “Through the Year of Enterprises project, 1.4 lakh ventures have been established in the State in the last year. The government has made 2.03 lakh appointments through the Public Service Commission. The second LDF government has created 30,000 additional posts,” Mr. Prasad said.

He said the State was witnessing an era of unprecedented developments. “The first Pinarayi Vijayan-led government had implemented development projects worth ₹62,500 crore. This government has so far implemented projects to the tune of ₹18,000 crore,” the Minister said.

Mr. Prasad said the government was striving hard to ensure farmers get the maximum price for their farm produce. He said the State government had given ₹1,831 crore to rubber farmers.

The fair, which is held in an air-conditioned hangar, has 200 stalls. The Tourism department, Information and Public Relations department, IT Mission, Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board among others have opened special pavilions at the expo. Seminars and cultural programmes will be organised as part of the event. The expo will conclude on April 23.

Fisheries Minister Saji Cherian presided. A.M. Ariff, MP; MLAs P.P. Chitharanjan, M.S. Arunkumar, Daleema Jojo, and H. Salam; Alappuzha district panchayat president K.G. Rajeshwari; Alappuzha municipal chairperson Soumya Raj; District Collector Haritha V. Kumar and others were present at the inaugural function.

