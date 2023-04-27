Ente Keralam expo a huge draw in Wayanad

April 27, 2023 09:10 pm | Updated 09:10 pm IST - KALPETTA

Nearly 100 stalls of various government departments explaining their activities and services being provided to the public and close to 111 stalls of micro and medium enterprises under the Industrial department that sell value-added products from farmer produce are drawing people in large numbers to Ente Keralam, a seven-day mega exhibition-cum-sale organised by the Information and Public relations department here.

The event is being organised to mark the second anniversary of the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government. The fair is being held in an air-conditioned hangar.

An enchanting ‘Surangam’, a replica of an underground tunnel usually found in the Kasaragod district, welcomed the public to the pavilion. The Tourism department has set up the replica for the public.

Various types of arms and ammunition displayed at the Kerala Police pavilion is the major attraction of the exhibition. Apart from weapons, the telecommunication instruments and forensic apparatuses used by the department are also displayed.

The Kudumbashree Mission’s food court is another attraction of the event.

As many as 1.25 lakh people have visited the expo so far, P. Rasheed Babu, PRD officer, Wayanad, told The Hindu. “We are expecting 3 lakh visitors,” Mr. Rasheed, who is also the event’s convener, said.

The Fire and Rescue Services department, Information and Public Relations department, Ayush department, IT Mission, and Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board, among others, have opened special pavilions at the expo.

Seminars and cultural programmes are also being organised as part of the event . The expo will conclude on April 30.

