May 08, 2023 09:45 pm | Updated 09:45 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

General Education Minister V. Sivankutty will flag off the district information office’s procession to announce the Ente Keralam exhibition-cum-sales mela to be organised at Kanakakkunnu from May 20 to 27 as part of second anniversary celebrations of the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government.

District Collector Geromic George and other officials will be present.

The procession, which will also focus on the developmental and welfare activities of the government in each constituency, will cover all the 14 Assembly constituencies in the district.

ADVERTISEMENT