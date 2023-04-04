ADVERTISEMENT

Ente Kerala expo to bring curtain down on govt.’s second anniversary celebrations

April 04, 2023 11:25 pm | Updated 11:26 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The exhibition-cum-sale will be held at Kanakakkunnu from May 20 to 27

The Hindu Bureau

An exhibition-cum-sale titled ‘Ente Keralam’ will be held on the Kanakakkunnu Palace premises from May 20 to 27 in connection with the second anniversary of the Pinarayi Vijayan government.

This was decided by an organising committee constituted on Tuesday. Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty will preside over the committee.

Ministers G.R. Anil and Antony Raju; V.K. Prasanth, MLA; Mayor Arya Rajendran; and district panchayat president D. Suresh Kumar; were selected as patrons of the committee.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

District Collector Geromic George is the committee chairman, Information and Public Relations regional deputy director is the vice chairman, and district information officer is the convener. Subcommittees led by MLAs too have been formed.

Stalls that explain services and functioning of government departments; service stalls of government departments that will provide on-the-spot services for free; sales of products of government and public sector units; food expo; and cultural programme; will be the highlights of the exhibition.

The expo will also bring down the curtain on anniversary celebrations that began on April 1.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US