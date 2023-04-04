HamberMenu
Ente Kerala expo to bring curtain down on govt.’s second anniversary celebrations

The exhibition-cum-sale will be held at Kanakakkunnu from May 20 to 27

April 04, 2023 11:25 pm | Updated 11:26 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

An exhibition-cum-sale titled ‘Ente Keralam’ will be held on the Kanakakkunnu Palace premises from May 20 to 27 in connection with the second anniversary of the Pinarayi Vijayan government.

This was decided by an organising committee constituted on Tuesday. Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty will preside over the committee.

Ministers G.R. Anil and Antony Raju; V.K. Prasanth, MLA; Mayor Arya Rajendran; and district panchayat president D. Suresh Kumar; were selected as patrons of the committee.

District Collector Geromic George is the committee chairman, Information and Public Relations regional deputy director is the vice chairman, and district information officer is the convener. Subcommittees led by MLAs too have been formed.

Stalls that explain services and functioning of government departments; service stalls of government departments that will provide on-the-spot services for free; sales of products of government and public sector units; food expo; and cultural programme; will be the highlights of the exhibition.

The expo will also bring down the curtain on anniversary celebrations that began on April 1.

