Ente Kerala exhibition to begin in Kottayam

May 14, 2023 06:36 pm | Updated 06:37 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

The Ente Keralam exhibition, organised in connection with the second anniversary of the second Left Democratic Front (LDF) government, will begin in Kottayam on Tuesday.

Cooperation Minister V.N. Vasavan will inaugurate the event at a function to be held at Nagampadom on Tuesday evening. Government Chief Whip N. Jayaraj will preside over.

Prior to the event, a procession will take place from Thirunakkara to the event venue. Various departments, local self-government bodies, cooperative societies, district sports council, district library council, corporations, Mahatma Gandhi University, and other educational institutions, will take part.

ADVERTISEMENT

As many as 202 stalls by the various government and public sector institutions will be opened as part of the event, which will draw to a close on May 22.

Services of various government institutions will be introduced at the stalls. These utility centres will provide services, including tests to diagnose lifestyle diseases; Aadhaar enrolment and renewal; soil, water testing; birth, death, and marriage certificates; legal counselling; employment registration; parenting clinics; nutrition clinic; disability testing; and awareness against drug abuse.

A techno zone, sports and entertainment facilities for children, agricultural exhibition and marketing fair, food fair, seminars, business to business meets, police dog Shows etc are also being organised as part of the event. Cultural programmes too will be staged as part of the event.