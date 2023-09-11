Ente Bhoomi integrated portal will be operational in November: Rajan

September 11, 2023 07:57 pm | Updated 07:58 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Revenue Minister K. Rajan has said the ‘Ente Bhoomi’ integrated portal will be operational in November.

It will enable users to obtain all land-related documents by integrating the Registration department’s PEARL (Package for Effective Administration of Registration Laws) Suite, Revenue department’s ReLIS (Revenue Land Information System), and Survey department’s e-MAPS application into a single portal.

In the initial phase, the integrated portal system will be implemented for 15 villages as the ongoing digital resurvey progresses.

Responding to questions in the Assembly on Monday, Mr. Rajan said the 1,31,373 hectares of land had been covered by the digital resurvey within eight months of its launch last year. He viewed it an achievement that the department could soon complete the survey in 32 villages and also issue notification under Section 9(2) of the Kerala Survey and Boundaries Act, 1961.

He also sought to allay concerns that the names of land owners are not published in the digital resurvey records. The records of the digital resurvey, Mr. Rajan pointed out, would contain the names of the land owner as recorded in the land register.

