Ente Bhoomi integrated portal soon, pilot in 15 villages

March 01, 2023 08:33 pm | Updated 08:33 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

An integrated portal named Ente Bhoomi will come into effect once digital resurvey of land is completed, Minister for Revenue K. Rajan has said.

Replying to questions in the Assembly on Wednesday, the Minister said the three departments dealing with land issues had three portals. The Registration department’s PEARL, Revenue department’s ReLIS, and the Survey department’s e-Maps would be integrated into one portal. With this, disputes in land transaction would become a thing of the past. It would also prevent instances of cheating on the force of muscle power, the Minister said.

The government intended to pilot the integrated portal in 15 villages, he said. As many as 1,500 surveyers and 3,200 helpers would be appointed from the employment exchange on temporary basis for the digital resurvey.

