ENT surgeon from Shoranur wins President’s gold medal in DNB

April 16, 2024 08:40 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST - PALAKKAD

Hamnas V.A., ENT surgeon from Shoranur, has won the President’s gold medal with first rank in the DNB (Diplomate of National Board) examination conducted by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) in April 2023.

Dr. Hamnas won the Dr. S. Kameswaran Gold Medal in Otorhinolaryngology (ENT). She had trained at Government T.D. Medical College, Alapuzha. She will receive the medal and the degree from President Droupadi Murmu at the 22nd convocation of NBEMS to be held at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi, on May 10.

Dr. Hamnas had her MBBS from Shimoga Institute of Medical Sciences, Shimoga, in 2016, and MS (Master of Surgery) in ENT from Government T.D. Medical College, Alapuzha, in January 2023.