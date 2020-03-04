Ensuring stress-free exam time

Thrissur

Thrissur district administration to provide counselling, doctors’ service

The district administration has come up with a special service to make this examination season tension-free for students and parents.

With board examinations being around the corner, student councillors and agencies such as Chidline have a tough time dealing with the calls from overstressed students and parents. Many parents opt to take leave from their jobs for providing moral support to their children. But students say that their round-the-clock monitoring only adds to the pressure.

Led by District Collector S. Shanavas, the district administration has set up a service centre that has doctors and counsellors to ease the tension of children and parents. The centre, which has been working is association with the Health Department, district child protection unit, Our Responsibility to Children (ORC) project, and the Social Work department of St. Thomas College, will provide counselling for children and parents. Doctors’ services will also be available.

The district administration has prepared the following guidelines for students and parents to address exam stress.

Take short breaks

Students are told to control the use of television and the Internet. Be attentive and systematic. Prepare notes on important points. Take short breaks and sleep well. Avoid unhealthy entertainment. Avoid food that is tough to digest. Add vegetables and fruits in the diet. Drink lots of water. Take medical support in case of any illness.

Parents should be careful in ensuring proper food habits, drinking water, and rest for children. They should prepare examination kits with hall ticket and pen box.

Parents should not exert pressure on children. Never compare them with other children. Motivate them and improve their confidence.

Never intimidate them about consequences if they get low marks.