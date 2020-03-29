Kerala

Ensure wages: Kollam Collector

District Collector B.Abdul Nasar and District Police Chief T.Narayanan visiting a labour camp in Umayanallur, in Kollam on Sunday.

Food from community kitchens to be provided

Safety of guest labourers will be a priority while enforcing various restrictions to prevent the spread of COVID-19, said District Collector B.Abdul Nasar here on Sunday.

Strict action

“The contractors should ensure their wages and food along with other necessities. The landlords should also behave in a more responsible manner and the labourers should stay indoors. Strict action will be taken against the landlords and contractors who violate the instructions,” he said after visiting the labour camps in Parkkulam and Umayanallur.

The district administration will distribute food from community kitchens or provisions and vegetables to the labourers through Kudumbashree units to ensure food supply. “Permission will be given for returning to their native places when there is a change in the situation. Till then all should continue in the camps,” he said.

District Police Chief T.Narayanan, ADM P.R.Goplakrishnan, RDO Sumeethan Pillai, District labour Officer A.Bindu and Kudumbashree Mission coordinator A.G.Santhosh were also present during the visit.

