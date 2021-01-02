Ensure voting right to all NRIs: IUML

KOZHIKODE

02 January 2021 20:20 IST

Party alleges move to offer discriminatory voting rights to overseas Indians

The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) national secretariat demanded that all NRIs across the world should be allowed to cast their votes in the country.

A resolution adopted by the secretariat, which met here on Saturday, demanded that voting right should be ensured to all NRIs living in all continents. The secretariat alleged that there was an effort behind the curtain to offer discriminatory voting rights to overseas voters that would deny the NRIs in the Gulf countries of the right to vote.

The secretariat demanded that the upcoming Assembly elections in West Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu and Kerala should be scheduled in such a way as to avoid poll dates clashing with the fasting month of Ramzan. The party would submit a representation to the Election Commission of India in this regard.

The secretariat endorsed the party State unit's decision for party leader P.K. Kunhalikutty's return to State politics and for his resignation as MP. The meeting evaluated that the party showed good performance in the local body polls.

The party decided to launch a nation-wide membership campaign from June this year. The schedule for reconstituting party committees from local to the national level would kick-start after the Assembly elections.

The meeting demanded withdrawal of the controversial farm laws. The special Statehood status of Jammu and Kashmir should be restored. The Assam government's decision for the closure of madrasas was an attempt to shun a section of the people from the mainstream, it said and added that the Uttar Pradesh government's 'anti-love jihad' law was denial of citizen's right to accept a religious faith of his or her choice.

IUML political affairs committee president Panakkad Syed Hyderali Shihab Thangal inaugurated the meeting. IUML president K.M. Kader Mohideen presided. Senior party leaders P.K. Kunhalikutty, E.T. Mohammed Basheer, P.V. Abdul Wahab and Abdussamad Samadani were among those present at the meeting.