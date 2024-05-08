ADVERTISEMENT

Ensure timely payment of financial assistance under Aswasakiranam scheme: SHRC

Published - May 08, 2024 08:33 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The State Human Rights Commission has directed the Kerala Social Security Mission to ensure timely payment of financial assistance to beneficiaries under the Aswasakiranam scheme.

ADVERTISEMENT

Under this government scheme, caregivers of bedridden patients and patients needing full-time support are provided ₹600 as monthly assistance.

The order issued by K. Baijunath, Acting Chairman and Judicial Member, came on a complaint filed by a differently-abled patient from Thiruvananthapuram seeking action for non-payment of the assistance for the past 36 months. In a report to the commission, the Director, Social Security Mission, said that the payments for the months from September 2020 to December 2020 was deposited into the bank account of the patient’s wife. However, the money was not credited due to an error in the IFSC code. The complainant could not be informed as a phone number was not listed.

The report further noted that, in the case of Thiruvananthapuram district, funds have been sanctioned for up to only July 2021. Financial assistance would be disbursed in the complainant case subject to the allocation of funds and submission of life certificate and updated personal information, the report said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

But the commission termed the delay in the payment of the assistance unfortunate. That the payment, in the case of the complainant, has been pending on technical grounds warrants examination, the commission said. The commission also wanted the mission to ensure “timely and efficient” payment of the assistance.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US