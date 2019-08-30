‘Ensure that no child labour takes place’

The Kerala High Court has observed that all agencies, including citizens, had an obligation to ensure “non-occurrence” of child labour.

The Bench said the care for children should not remain a catchword. It had to be put into practice by all concerned.

The court, while commuting the death sentence of the first accused in the Kasaragod murder case to life term, observed that sending children for domestic work in households was a common feature in society. Such a practice could not be stopped merely by enacting a law. Proper awareness should be given to parents of such children, agents who arrange children for the job and those who solicit and avail their services.

“Pitiable living conditions, and social, cultural and economic features play a vital role in the continuance of such unhealthy and illegal social evil,” the court added.