Ensure support of local bodies for schools: Minister
The cooperation of local self-government institutions is imperative for functioning of schools, Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty has said.
He was speaking after inaugurating the distribution of ID cards for students as part of the city Corporation’s school management system, at Government Higher Secondary School for Girls, Cotton Hill, here on Friday.
The Minister said one of the novelties of the school education sector in the State was the participation of local bodies. Such intervention brought schools closer to society. Local bodies had a huge role to play in strengthening the public education sector.
Another peculiarity of the public education sector was its close ties with society. This was evident during the floods and the COVID-19 pandemic, the Minister said.
The Minister also praised the initiatives of the city Corporation in the education sector.
