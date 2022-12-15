Ensure student concession on private buses: child rights panel

December 15, 2022 09:08 pm | Updated 09:08 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

All students with identity cards of their institutions must be allowed concession even if they are not in uniform, says panel on a petition filed by two students in Idukki

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child Rights has directed that all students with identity cards of their respective institutions, even if they are not in uniform, must be allowed student concession on private buses. It directed the Transport Commissioner to take strict action against those who violate the direction.

ADVERTISEMENT

Commission member Reni Antony was acting on a petition from two higher secondary students from Idukki that the conductor of a private bus on the Adimali-Nedumkandam route refused to allow them student concession though he was told they were returning after appearing for examinations. This was a problems faced by most students in the State, they told the commission.

The Transport Commissioner, in his report, said the bus conductor did not allow ticket concession claiming that the students were not in uniform, nor did they have their student ID. His conductor licence had expired last year. Accordingly, the vehicle owner and the conductor were summoned, issued strict warnings, and charged a fine of ₹2,000.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

‘Buses speed away’

The commission observed that the incident in the petition was not isolated. A majority of the private buses denied students the concession decided by the government. Moreover, the buses did not halt at stops where students waited. If at all they did, only a couple of people would get time to board before the buses took off suddenly. Children would be refused entry, or refused seats on the bus.

Children’s right to travel on private buses at concessional rates sanctioned by the government could not be denied on any account. Students who have identity cards provided by educational institutions should be provided with ticket concession they are eligible for, the commission said, seeking a report on the action taken within 30 days.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US