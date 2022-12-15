Ensure student concession on private buses: child rights panel

December 15, 2022 09:08 pm | Updated 09:08 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child Rights has directed that all students with identity cards of their respective institutions, even if they are not in uniform, must be allowed student concession on private buses. It directed the Transport Commissioner to take strict action against those who violate the direction.

Commission member Reni Antony was acting on a petition from two higher secondary students from Idukki that the conductor of a private bus on the Adimali-Nedumkandam route refused to allow them student concession though he was told they were returning after appearing for examinations. This was a problems faced by most students in the State, they told the commission.

The Transport Commissioner, in his report, said the bus conductor did not allow ticket concession claiming that the students were not in uniform, nor did they have their student ID. His conductor licence had expired last year. Accordingly, the vehicle owner and the conductor were summoned, issued strict warnings, and charged a fine of ₹2,000.

‘Buses speed away’

The commission observed that the incident in the petition was not isolated. A majority of the private buses denied students the concession decided by the government. Moreover, the buses did not halt at stops where students waited. If at all they did, only a couple of people would get time to board before the buses took off suddenly. Children would be refused entry, or refused seats on the bus.

Children’s right to travel on private buses at concessional rates sanctioned by the government could not be denied on any account. Students who have identity cards provided by educational institutions should be provided with ticket concession they are eligible for, the commission said, seeking a report on the action taken within 30 days.