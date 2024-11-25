 />

Ensure stipulated moisture content for Sabarimala Prasadam, says Kerala HC

A report submitted by the Sabarimala Special Commissioner revealed that the moisture content in some samples of Appam exceeded the standard limit

KOCHI

The Kerala High Court has directed the Assistant Commissioner of Food Safety to ensure that the moisture content in the Appam and Aravana, Prasadam at the Sabarimala Ayyappa temple, remained within the standard limit of 10%.

The court further directed on Monday that this requirement be verified before the commencement of their sale to pilgrims and suo motu impleaded the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) as a respondent in the case. The Bench comprising Justice Anil K. Narendran and Justice S. Muralee Krishna issued the order in response to a report submitted by the Sabarimala Special Commissioner.

The report was based on an analysis conducted at the food samples testing laboratory at the Sannidhanam, which revealed that the moisture content in some samples of Appam exceeded the standard limit and ranged from 10.31% to 15.23%.

Mouldy Unniyappam

A lawyer had earlier alleged that mouldy Unniyappam was being distributed at Sabarimala and submitted a photograph to substantiate his claim. Yet another petition was filed by Mahendra Kumar from Thiruvananthapuram seeking the implementation of a Standard Operating Procedure for procurement, quality-checking and analysing of the ingredients used in preparing Appam and Aravana, and the establishment of a modern laboratory for inspection, sampling, testing, and quality control of these items.

Furthermore, the Bench directed the Travancore Devaswom Board to file an affidavit in this regard by December 2 and posted the petitions for further consideration on December 4.

