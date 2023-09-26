Ensure speedy, efficient delivery of government services, says Kerala CM

September 26, 2023 09:12 pm | Updated 09:12 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has called on government employees to ensure speedy and efficient delivery of government services, including timely completion of projects.

He was speaking at the Thiruvananthapuram regional review meeting of government projects and schemes held at the Jimmy George Indoor Stadium here on Tuesday.

Stressing the need for completing the projects on time, the Chief Minister said that the satisfaction that one got from executing the projects should be seen as the greatest reward. Pointing out the change in governance culture, he said the Malayalis who worked in different parts of the world were admired by the people there for their work and dedication. But, the workforce in the State was yet to command the same respect, especially in government services. The employees here should strive hard to bring about a change in the work culture. People approached government offices not to seek any generosity from officials, but for their rights. Bearing this in mind, timely delivery of services should be ensured.

The main purpose of the regional review meetings was to make the employees ready for a change, said the Chief Minister.

A new start

Emphasising that regional meetings were a new beginning, the officers were told to be adept at issues related to each department so that delays in project implementation could be avoided. The employees should also be able to effectively present the issues related to the department. It should be ensured that schemes announced by the government were followed as per the time schedule. The regional review meetings would be a regular feature and another meeting would be convened soon, the Chief Minister said, adding that there should be effective coordination among various departments to avoid delays in project implementation.

The review was held in two sessions. In the morning, the implementation of government schemes and projects were reviewed. The law-and-order situation in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam and Pathanamthitta was reviewed in the afternoon. The meeting focussed on projects in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam and Pathanamthitta districts and addressing various issues. Ministers and officials from three districts participated in the meeting.

