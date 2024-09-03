ADVERTISEMENT

Ensure socialisation of children with Autism Spectrum Disorder: Minister

Published - September 03, 2024 10:38 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

SPEED launched, resource book on autism spectrum disorder released

The Hindu Bureau

Kerala Minister for Social Justice R. Bindu announced the launch of the State Programme for Education and Empowerment in Disabilities (SPEED) here on Tuesday.

The Minister also released a comprehensive ‘Resource book on Autism Spectrum Disorder’ on the occasion.

SPEED that comprises training and awareness programmes in the area of disabilities has been announced in connection with the fourth 100-day programme of the State government.

The Minister said the government had been able to launch autism centres and take forward scientific research on autism at the National Institute of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation (NIPMER), Thrissur. However, society needed to have a more humane approach to ensure complete socialisation of children with autism. It was necessary to have comprehensive studies on various aspects of ASD. These studies would bring much relief to a lot of families, Dr. Bindu said.

The Kerala Social Security Mission (KSSM), under the Social Justice department, has been making efforts to study various disabilities, make early interventions, prepare guidelines, and organise training programmes through the State Initiative on Disabilities. It coordinates and ensures continuity for various activities and implements training and awareness programmes for medical, rehabilitation, paramedical, support services, and parenting groups in this area.

The resource book on autism too has been brought out as part of SPEED.

Social Justice Director Dineshan H., Medical Education Director Thomas Mathew, ward councillor Naja B., Child Development Centre director Deepa Bhaskaran, and KSSM assistant director Santhosh Jacob spoke.

