Ensure smooth conduct of festival at Sabarimala: HC

Commissioner told to personally oversee pilgrimage

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court on Thursday directed the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) Commissioner to personally oversee the entire affairs at the Sabarimala Ayyappa temple during the Mandala-Makaravilaku festival to ensure that no inconvenience is caused to the pilgrims and ensure smooth conduct of the festival.

The Bench comprising Justice Anil K. Narendran and Justice P.G. Ajithkumar passed the order on a report filed by the Sabarimala Special Commissioner.

The court directed the Commissioner to depute 20 additional staff at the establishment wing and 200 additional class 4 employees for special duty at Sabarimala, Pampa and Nilackal in two days.

The court ordered that any of the employees deputed for special duty at Sabarimala, Pampa and Nilackal are reluctant to join duty, other than on genuine medical grounds, they should be proceeded against by initiating disciplinary proceedings.

Tractor plying timings

Meanwhile, the Bench modified the timings of the plying of tractors along the trekking path to Sabarimala for transporting raw materials for preparing 'prasadam' and 'annadanam’ and puja articles.

Acting on a petition by the TDB, the court permitted the use of one tractor of Vishudhi Sena from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. for removal of waste from Pampa to Charalmedu, beyond the regulated timing, to keep the trekking route clean and hygienic for use of pilgrims.

The court permitted the use of tractors for the transportation of raw materials from 10.00 p.m. to 3 a.m. from Monday to Thursday. It also granted permission to transport puja articles from 5 a.m. to 7 a.m. every day.

The other stakeholders including hoteliers were allowed to transport perishable items such as vegetables and fruits from Monday to Thursday between 10 p.m. and 3 a.m using tractors.

The court ordered the police to have a constant watch to detect any rash and negligent driving of tractors through the trekking path or even use of such vehicles beyond the permission granted in the order of the court.