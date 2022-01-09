Ensure security of Indians, Keralites, in Kazakhstan: Satheesan

“The Central government should ensure the security of the hundreds of Indian citizens in Kazhakstan.”

Leader of Opposition, V. D. Satheesan has urged the Union Ministry of External Affairs to extricate Indians, including Keralites, stuck in strife-torn

In a letter to Union Minister for Foreign Affairs, S. Jayasankar, Mr. Satheesan said the reports of deadly street battles between police and protestors in the central Asian republic had caused much public concern in Kerala.

A sizeable segment of Indians in Kazhakstan were Keralites. Moreover, scores of students from Kerala studied in various technical and medical institutions in that country.

The Kazakhstan government had shut down internet services to quell the revolt. Hence, the families of Keralites working or studying in the troubled country could not contact their next of kin and were in the dark about their fate. Many parents were unable to get in touch with their wards.

Some reports trickling in from the region suggested that scores were killed in the violence and many more injured. There were also reports of widespread arson and looting.

Mr. Satheesan said, as per sketchy reports reaching here, Keralites could not venture out of their places of residence in Kazhakstan and remained hunkered indoors, fearing for their lives.

The Central government should ensure the security of the hundreds of Indian citizens in Kazhakstan. The Union Ministry of External Affairs should immediately start a help desk for the families of those stranded in the region. It should also provide them with accurate information about the whereabouts and status of their kin, he said.