Ensure road repairs by Dec.: HC

The Kerala High Court on Thursday directed the State government to ensure the repair works of potholed and defective roads under the Public Works Department (PWD) and local bodies are completed by December 31 and January 31 respectively.

Justice Devan Ramachandran also directed that the repair works be carried out under the continuous supervision of a competent engineer and other responsible staff of the PWD and local self-government institutions.

The Bench ordered that the primary responsibility of these officials was to ensure that once the damage or potholes were noticed on roads, the repair works should be carried out on a day-to-day basis.

Officials responsible

The court observed that penal action and action under the service rules should be initiated against the engineer concerned and the officials concerned for the lapses in the repair works of roads under their control. Besides, the Secretary, Public Works, and respective local bodies should also be held responsible for the lapses.

The court also directed the State government to publish on the government website the list of the engineers in charge of roads works with their names, addresses, and mobile numbers including their WhatApp number so that the people could immediately bring to their attention any defects in the road repair works or formation of potholes on roads.

The court ordered that a team of local body officials be constituted to do a day-to-day monitoring of condition of roads under the local self-government institutions.

The court said the constitution of the team would enable the the local bodies to repair roads immediately once the damage or potholes were noticed. It would work on the lines of the road maintenance management committee under the PWD.

The court passed the directives on a writ petition filed by C.P. Ajithkumar, proprietor of a travel agency, highlighting the pathetic condition of the roads in Kochi.

When the petition came up for hearing, the Advocate General submitted it had been decided to complete the repair works of the bad roads under the PWD by December 31.

He also submitted that the government had also decided to obtain performance guarantees from contractors who had been entrusted with the road works. He also assured the court the the officials responsible for lapses would be taken to task.