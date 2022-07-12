Ensure rest time for house surgeons: SHRC

House surgeons forced to work for 24 to 48 hours, says complainant

House surgeons forced to work for 24 to 48 hours, says complainant

The Kerala State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) has directed the Director of Medical Education (DME) to take steps to ensure that house surgeons in medical colleges are given enough time to rest after their duty time and a system be set up to air their concerns.

K. Baijunath, judicial member, said in an order that the Director should also monitor if the system is effectively functioning. The order was based on a complaint by Abu Shuraih Sakhri, a medical student. It was pointed out that house surgeons were forced to work for 24 to 48 hours. The commission found merit in the complaint and asked the Director to submit a report.

The Director claimed that medical students were asked to work in shifts, and that there was no mental pressure on them. Nurses are deputed for night shift duties. House surgeons are supposed to gain experience and get trained during their tenure in hospitals. Time-bound duty is not possible in the health sector. Students join medical courses realising such difficulties. Their job is to serve society after getting trained as good medical professionals. Students should be ready to endure sacrifices during the course, the report said.