Ensure protection of children in relief camps: SHRC chief

Published - August 16, 2024 09:06 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

Protection of children living in relief camps in Wayanad following the recent landslides there should be ensured, K.V. Manoj Kumar, chairperson of Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (SHRC), has said.

He was speaking at a meeting of various departments at St. Joseph’s Upper Primary School, Meppadi, Wayanad, on Friday.

Mr. Kumar said special attention should be paid to protection of children in the camps, their health check-up, counselling, and education.

He pointed that the children were yet to come out of the fear caused by the disaster and short-term attention to their needs was not enough. They would need continuous follow-up. The department should join hands to realise this.

A system suited to the children should be ensured for their education. The General Education department should take steps to bridge any learning gaps.

Follow-ups were also required beyond the period the children were in the camps so that they could overcome the trauma.

The departments informed the commission of the steps taken by them for the care and protection of children.

Additional District Magistrate K. Devaki; commission members F. Wilson, B. Mohan Kumar, K.K. Shaju; district child protection officer Karthika Anna Thomas; and child welfare committee chairperson K.E. Jose were present.

