Ensure proper crowd control for Makarajyothi: Kerala High Court

January 10, 2023 06:48 pm | Updated 06:48 pm IST - KOCHI

Court hears suo motu case relating to crowd control at Sabarimala

The Hindu Bureau

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court on Tuesday directed all stakeholders concerned to ensure proper crowd management at Sabarimala, Pampa, Nilackal and Makarajyothi viewpoints with specific reference to the holding capacity of each viewpoint for Makarajyothi darshan.

The Bench comprising Justice Anil K. Narendran and Justice P.G. Ajithkumar also directed the Pathanamthitta District Collector and the District Police Chief to ensure that necessary arrangements for Makarajyothi darshan were made by January 12.

The court, while hearing a suo motu case relating to crowd control at Sabarimala, ordered that directives issued by it regarding crowd management at Nilackal, Pampa, and Sannidhanam and also the bundobust arrangements by the police and at Makarajyothi viewpoints by the district administration be informed to pilgrims through public address system at Sannidhanam, Pampa and Nilackal.

