Ensure participation of all for conclave, VCs told

International tie-up to be discussed

The State Planning Board has urged Vice Chancellors of universities across the State to ensure utmost participation of the academic community during the global conclave ‘Kerala Looks Ahead’ that is set to be held from February 1 to 3.

Addressing Vice Chancellors through video-conference on Tuesday, State Planning Board vice-chairperson V.K. Ramachandran stressed on the need to enlist the participation of students, scholars and teachers for the event that is aimed at driving the State forward by evolving the best practices and models.

He pointed out that higher education and the possibility of international academic collaboration will be among the key topics of discussions at the conclave.

While the conclave will be conducted on the web-conferencing platform Zoom, the programme will also be livestreamed on Facebook and Youtube to ensure a wide reach among the target audience.

A certain number of participants representing universities will be able to participate directly through Zoom. The modalities for participation will be finalised and sent to the universities.

State Planning Board member secretary Venu V., members B. Ekbal, K. Raviraman, Mridul Eapen and T. Jayaraman and the Vice-Chancellors of CUSAT, Kerala Agricultural University, MG University and Kannur University, K.N. Madhusoodanan, R. Chandrababu, Sabu Thomas and Gopinath Ravindran, were among those who attended the interaction.

Nine themes

The deliberations will focus on nine themes including primary sector (agriculture, fisheries and animal resources development), modern industrial possibilities, tourism, higher education, skill development, information technology, e-governance, local governments, and federalism and development financing, a pressnote said.