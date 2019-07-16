Ensure medical care to tribespeople: SHRC

The State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) has said that the State government has the responsibility to ensure medical care to the tribespeople in Wayanad, a major tribes-populated district in the State.

P. Mohandas, member of the commission, directed the Wayanad district collector to rectify all shortcomings in the taluk hospital Sulthan Bathery, on a war footing.

The commission also directed the setting up of ramps and lifts in the six-storey building. Vacant posts of physicians should be filled in a time-bound manner, he said. He also directed the execution of a proposal that was submitted to the government to increase the staff pattern of the hospital and allocate funds from MLAs or MPs funds for construction of more buildings.

The panel criticised the alleged negligence of the government to the hospital. A sitting of the commission will be held at the PWD rest house here at 2 p.m. on Tuesday.