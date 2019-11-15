Ensure good canals, roads,says ICCI

The Rameshwaram-Kalvathy canals in West Kochi must be dredged and cleaned, in order to prevent flooding, the Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) has demanded.

Steps taken so far by the Corporation have been ineffective in this regard.

The civic body and the government must also take steps to resurface Baazar Road and heritage streets in Fort Kochi and Mattancherry, since it is affecting commercial activity on the stretch.

Lorries are reluctant to come to the ill-maintained Baazar Road. Footpaths too must be neatly paved.

Steps must also be taken to improve passenger and ro-ro ferry service to West Kochi, said Sunny Malayil, president of ICCI.