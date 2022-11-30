Ensure gender justice in households, says women’s panel chief

  1. EPaper
November 30, 2022 09:28 pm | Updated 09:28 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Kozhikode

Kerala Women’s Commission Chairperson P. Sathidevi has stressed the need to ensure gender justice within the household for the change to reflect in society. Opening a seminar on gender justice organised by the Commission in association with the Kozhikode district administration in Kozhikode on Wednesday, Ms. Sathidevi said the discrimination against women was deep-rooted in society, and that it existed in families too. “If only women, who form half the population, have an environment to live with dignity, gender justice can be ensured in the true sense of the term,” she said, adding that the discrimination faced by sexual minorities too was a matter of concern. “Teachers and parents should be given sex education before it is made available for children,” she said. Kozhikode District panchayat president Sheeja Sasi presided over the event.

