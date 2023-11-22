ADVERTISEMENT

Ensure fair deal for landowners, demands MP

November 22, 2023 01:47 am | Updated 01:47 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The government and the Railways must ensure a fair deal that respected the interests of landowners who sought permission to construct buildings on the remaining land after providing the required land for doubling rail track on the Ernakulam-Kumbalam stretch, Hibi Eden, MP, has said.

On its part, the Railways must acquire small portions of land that were left over after the acquisition process to lay a second track in the corridor, he added. He was speaking at a meeting convened here on Tuesday by District Collector N.S.K. Umesh.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US