Ensure fair deal for landowners, demands MP

November 22, 2023 01:47 am | Updated 01:47 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The government and the Railways must ensure a fair deal that respected the interests of landowners who sought permission to construct buildings on the remaining land after providing the required land for doubling rail track on the Ernakulam-Kumbalam stretch, Hibi Eden, MP, has said.

On its part, the Railways must acquire small portions of land that were left over after the acquisition process to lay a second track in the corridor, he added. He was speaking at a meeting convened here on Tuesday by District Collector N.S.K. Umesh.

