Ensure equal rights for women: Sathidevi

December 18, 2023 12:42 am | Updated 12:42 am IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau
Women’s Commission chairperson P. Sathidevi inaugurating a seminar organised in connection with the coastal camp at Mararikulam in Alappuzha on Sunday.

Women’s Commission chairperson P. Sathidevi inaugurating a seminar organised in connection with the coastal camp at Mararikulam in Alappuzha on Sunday. | Photo Credit: SURESH ALLEPPEY

A two-day coastal camp organised under the aegis of the Kerala Women’s Commission began at Mararikulam north grama panchayat on Sunday.

A seminar organised in connection with the camp was inaugurated by Women’s Commission Chairperson P. Sathidevi. She called to end all forms of discrimination against women and girls. “We should be able to ensure equal rights for women,” Ms. Sathidevi said.

The commission is organising special camps in coastal areas of the State to understand and address various issues faced by women. The camps largely focus on domestic violence, unemployment, and health among other problems.

On the second day of the camp, members of the commission will visit the houses of fishers at Purakkad, near Ambalappuzha, on Monday morning. Later, a meeting will be held at the Purakkad grama panchayat hall at 9.30 a.m.

Mararikulam North panchayat president Sudarshanabhai presided. Alappuzha district panchayat president K.G. Rajeshwari, women’s commission members V.R. Mahilamony and Indira Ravindran, director Shaji Sugunan, and others attended the seminar.

