Ensure daily garbage removal, Collectors told

The Local Self-Government Department has asked all District Collectors to ensure that local bodies immediately start removing solid waste daily, as large quantities have started piling up across districts following the lockdown.

The Collectors have been instructed to ensure movement passes for vehicles and persons engaged in sanitation and street cleaning, including members of the Haritha Karma Sena and staff of Clean Kerala Company. Measures should be put in place for transport of non-biodegradable waste to recycling and storage facilities. The entire chain is declared as essential services, according to an advisory issued by the department.

Waste piles up

The move comes amidst reports of a spike in waste generation in households across the State. “There has been a considerable increase in food waste during the lockdown period. Special attention is being given to proper collection and disposal of food waste,” Biswanath Sinha, Principal Secretary, Local Self-Government (Urban), said on Saturday.

An assessment by the department reveals that food and vegetable waste have accumulated in streets and other public places during the lockdown period. An increase in waste generation is reported from spots such as community kitchens and temporary camps for migrant workers and the needy. Efforts by local bodies to clear the waste are not reaching the expected levels in view of the absence of sanitation workers.

The secretaries of the local bodies have to ensure that solid wastes are removed daily from all institutions, residences, streets, and dumps. They have been told to give additional care to the treatment of waste generated by temporary settlements.