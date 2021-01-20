Ensure continuous supply of ration to tribal people

KOCHI

20 January 2021 18:32 IST

HC tells govt. to construct road to facilitate this

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court on Thursday directed the State government to ensure uninterrupted supply of ration articles and other benefits available under the law to the tribal people at Edamalakudy in Idukki.

The Bench comprising Chief Justice S. Manikumar and Justice Shaji P. Chali directed the State government to explore the possibility of constructing a road up to the tribal colonies to facilitate easy and convenient supply of ration articles.

The court directives were passed in a suo motu case initiated on the basis of a letter by former High Court Judge Kemal Pasha. The letter was written in 2016 based on a representation he got from an NGO. According to it, during the monsoon season, the colonies would remain isolated and starvation death often take place during these times.

The Idukki District Legal Services Authority which was asked to inquire into the allegations found various irregularities in the supply of ration articles. The Legal Service Authority in its report had pointed out the difficulties faced by the authorities to transport the ration articles to the tribal colonies due to the tough terrain.

The Government Pleader submitted that Edamalakudy was a remote place, 45 km from the Munnar town. In fact, there was motorable access only up to Pettimudi from where the ration articles had to be carried as head load to the colonies. In fact, constructing a road through such a difficult and tough terrain was practically impossible. But every endeavour would be made to explore the possibility of building a small road.

It was also submitted that there were two authorised ration depots (ARD) at the tribal colonies. In fact 50% of the stock required for supplying in the ensuing month were stocked in the ration depots to make sure their uninterrupted supply to the tribal people. Besides, special care had been taken by the Civil Supplies Department to ensure quality ration articles to the them in the required quantity, the government submitted.