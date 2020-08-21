Ensure confidentiality of CDR: HC

KOCHI

‘Use details of COVID-19 persons only to identify tower location’

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court on Friday asked the State government to ensure that strict confidentiality of the call data record (CDR) collected from COVID-19 patients are maintained as submitted by the government before the court.

The Bench comprising Chief Justice S. Manikumar and Justice Shaji P. Chali observed that the CDR details collected should not be used for any other purpose other than what the government had submitted before the court.

The court said that it was open to the State Police Chief to issue necessary modifications on the circular on collections of the CDR details on the lines of the government submission in this regard.

The government had submitted that the police were using the CDR of COVID-19 patients only to identify their tower location details and assist such persons in recollecting their activities/movements of past few days to identify their primary and secondary contacts.

The government had pointed out that the CDR of only 14 days prior to the date on which a person had become positive was taken. The persons to whom a positive person may have had telephonic contact were not looked at. In fact, the CDR was maintained confidentially for the limited purpose of identifying the tower location. After identifying the places, the CDR was destroyed.

The court made the observations while disposing of a public interest litigation filed by Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala challenging the State Police Chief’s order on collection of CDR of COVID-19 patients.