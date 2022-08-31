Ensure ambient air quality: NGT tells Kerala government

ADVERTISEMENT

The Special Bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has asked the Kerala government to continue taking necessary preventive and remedial measures against air pollution.

The Bench led by Adarsh Kuma Goel, chairperson of the tribunal, said the authorities needed to meet laid down standards for ambient air quality. “Air pollution control requires continuous planning and action by the statutory regulators in accordance with the environmental laws including the Air [Prevention and Control of Pollution] Act, 1981, the Environment [Protection] Act, 1986 and Rules,” it said in its order dated August 24 while disposing of the proceedings in the case related to air pollution in the State.

The tribunal observed that the State Pollution Control Board had submitted an action plan involving awareness programmes, strict action against polluting vehicles, preventing dust pollution, greening of open areas, waste management, sprinkling of pavements, preventing burning of waste, control of industrial pollution, compliance while using diesel generator sets, and installing vapour recovery systems.

The Special Bench said the State-level monitoring must include action at the ground level as per directions to be implemented by the District Magistrates or other departments concerned. The monitoring may include all associated issues, including road dust control by appropriate sprinkling of water (utilising treated water, instead of potable water), planting herbs and shrubs, and all sources of pollution, including fire crackers. The issue of noise pollution also needs to be addressed without delay, it said.

The tribunal had directed the Environment department to carry out a direct source apportionment study in Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram based on the recommendations of an expert committee constituted by it. The authorities have been told to come up with model guidelines for control of pollution in major cities in the State.