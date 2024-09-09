ENP set to become Kerala’s first fully disabled-friendly tourism destination

Eravikulam National Park (ENP), the natural habitat of the Nilgiri tahr in Munnar, is set to become a fully disabled-friendly tourism destination. According to Forest department officials, ENP will be the State’s first fully accessible eco-tourism destination for differently abled visitors.

Nithin Lal, assistant wildlife warden of ENP, said that the park has already implemented various facilities to assist differently abled visitors. “We have constructed ramps to provide access to cafeteria. Additional facilities have been arranged in toilets to offer better access to differently abled individuals,” he said.

Munnar wildlife warden K.V. Harikrishnan explained that the park will offer free buggy rides for differently abled visitors. “We have set up facilities to allow differently abled tourists to board the bus to the park, after which they can continue their journey in the buggies. The project aims at attracting disabled visitors to the park and provide them with the best possible assistance,” he said.

Brochures in braille

In addition, the park has prepared brochures in braille. “The braille brochure will offer visually impaired visitors an overview of the park’s conservation activities and its importance. Two televisions have also been installed in the park to display information about the park and its conservation efforts. These televisions are aimed at providing information to hearing- and speech-impaired individuals,” said Mr. Lal.

Officials also announced plans to convert the park into a fully carbon-negative tourism destination within the next year. “Currently, the park uses nine buses to transport tourists from Rajamala to Eravikulam. Infosys has expressed its willingness to contribute funds through their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programme to purchase nine electric vehicles for the park. Once we switch to electric buses, the park will become an eco-friendly tourism destination,” said Mr. Harikrishnan.

Additionally, another eco-restoration project will soon commence under the division. The Forest department, with support from NABARD, will undertake the restoration of 320 hectares of forestland currently filled with exotic species. “The department will systematically remove these exotic species and restore the land to its natural grassland state,” said the official.

Forest Minister A.K. Saseendran is expected to officially declare the park as a differently abled-friendly eco-tourism destination on September 13.

