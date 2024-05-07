ADVERTISEMENT

ENP records rise in Nilgiri tahr numbers

May 07, 2024 08:15 pm | Updated 08:15 pm IST - IDUKKI

Vinod V Sanker 2602

Eravikulam National Park (ENP) has witnessed a growth in the Nilgiri tahr numbers as per the the annual census held from April 29 to May 2.

According to officials, the annual census was held at the ENP, Chinnar Wildlife Sanctuary, and the Shola National Park ranges.

“It was found during the census that the ENP has 827 Nilgiri tahrs, including 144 calves. Last year, 803 tahrs, including 128 calves, were sighted at the park,” ENP assistant wildlife warden Nithin Lal said.

Undisturbed habitat and easy food availability in the ENP have been cited for the rise in the tahr numbers.

Officials say the annual census was conducted in coordination with the Tamil Nadu Forest department. However, the data from Tamil Nadu have not yet been received.

