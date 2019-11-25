‘Enough Appam at Sabarimala’

The total stock of Aravana at Sabarimala has exceeded 21 lakh cans as on Monday afternoon, according to Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) sources.

Similarly, the devaswom counters have got a stock of 1.5 lakh covers of Appam.

The average sale of Aravana payasam at Sabarimala a day was registered at 1.80 lakh cans (250 ml each) and that of Appam 60,000 packets (8 nos in a packet), sources said.

Round-the-clock

The Appam-Aravana plants were functioning round-the clock to meet the growing demand for the same and as such, the devaswom counters got sufficient stock, the special officers said.

There was no shortage of any material for Apam-Aravana preparation, they added. The Sanitation Mission has started distribution of cloth bags to Sabarimala pilgrims at Nilackal base camp as part of its Mission Green Sabarimala programme.

District panchayat president Annapoornadevi inaugurated the cloth bag distribution at the Sanitation Mission counters near the KSRTC bus station at Nilackal on Monday.

Solar fencing

The Public Works Department (PWD) has erected a solar fence along the camp of the staff on duty attached to the police as well as the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation at Nilackal to check straying of wild animals into the pilgrims’ base camp during the ongoing pilgrim season.

Total cost

|The Electronics wing of the PWD has erected the solar fence along one kilometre at a total cost of ₹3 lakh, according to Mathew John, Assistant Engineer.