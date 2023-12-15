Enhanced security for Governor at Calicut University

December 15, 2023 07:49 pm | Updated 07:49 pm IST - MALAPPURAM

Security on and around Calicut University campus has been enhanced for Governor Arif Mohammed Khan’s visit. Mr. Khan, who is also Chancellor of the university, will be staying at the university guest house on the campus on Saturday and Sunday night. He will attend a seminar organised by the Sanatana Dharma Chair at the university seminar hall on Monday afternoon.

Mr. Khan’s visit to the campus has brought in a wider attention, especially in the wake of the protests against him by the Students Federation of India (SFI) and his face-off with the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government.

The police have already taken charge of the university’s VVIP guest house, and posted additional men on duty in view of the Governor’s visit. The police said the campus will be under tighter surveillance until the Governor leaves on Monday evening.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Problem creators” among the students have been identified, the police said, adding that preventive arrests, if needed, will be made. Additional security personnel will be posted not only on the campus, but also along the route the Governor travels.

Mr. Khan is expected to reach the university campus on Saturday evening. He will be attending a marriage function at Kozhikode on Sunday, and will be the chief guest at the Sanatana Dharma Chair seminar on Monday.

The ruling CPI(M), its service organisations and the student wing were up in arms against Mr. Khan after he nominated several Sangh Parivar followers to the university Senate by rejecting the names proposed by Vice-Chancellor M.K. Jayaraj.

‘No official function’

Although Mr. Khan does not have any official function at the university in his capacity as the Chancellor, he has chosen to stay on the campus as a challenge to the SFI. He avoided the government guest house at Kozhikode and decided to take on the protestors on the campus.

The police said they had no choice but to give maximum security to the Governor. They said they will not let any protestors come near the guest house and the seminar hall.

The SFI said that they will continue their protest against the Chancellor.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.